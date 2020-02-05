Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novel coronavirus turns spotlight on Wuhan, Kerala connect

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 11:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 11:03 IST
Novel coronavirus turns spotlight on Wuhan, Kerala connect
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The spotlight is now turned on the connect between Wuhan and Kerala as India's all three positive novel coronavirus cases so far are students of a university in the historic Chinese city, the epicenter of the epidemic. Wuhan has been a popular destination for Keralites and others as an educational hub with quality and affordable medical courses attracting overseas scholars.

Impressed by factors like affordability, amenities and international standards in medical education, offered in English, students from Kerala have been flocking to Wuhan University School of Medicine in China. Wuhan, over 1,000 km from the Chinese capital of Beijing and 800 plus km away from the top class metropolis Shanghai, is a historic city and played a key role in the 20th-century history of China.

"I am very happy about the medical education system at Wuhan university. They offer quality education at an affordable fee," a student who had returned from Wuhan said here on Tuesday. Aiswarya Hariharan, a third-year MBBS student, returned to India early January soon after the school was shut for vacation.

According to her, the Wuhan University School of Medicine has become a center of attraction for MBBS aspirants from Kerala because of its international standard. The six-year-long education at the university is very thrilling as the classes are in English for overseas students.

"In our batch, there are about 70 international students. Interestingly, 50 of them are from Kerala," said Aiswarya from Tripunithura near here.

Parent of another MBBS student studying in the Wuhan said he sent his daughter to Wuhan because of its high standard education system in a fees affordable for him. "I spent Rs 5 to 6 lakhs for fee, accommodation and food annually for my daughter. This fee amount is very less when compare with many of the self-financing medical institutes with least facilities in India. Besides, studying overseas is beneficial for the students as they get international exposure," the parent said.

Revathy Krishnan from Thiruvananthapuram is also doing MBBS in Wuhan. The third-year student said she was very happy about her institute and its faculty which offer medical education at par with any other reputed Indian medical institute.

The students claimed that the facilities the institute offer at Wuhan University, which is also recognized by the Government of India, is of international standard. The students said around 500 from Kerala are pursuing MBBS course at Wuhan University School of Medicine.

They expressed confidence that the Asian giant would overcome the crisis due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus very soon and they would be able to continue their education there. According to students, though there are about 35 medical colleges in Kerala, not all of them could aspire to get a seat in one of them.

Educational consultant, Jacob George, General Manager of the Asian Educational Consultancy, however, felt the number of students who go to China for MBBS were minimal as several others preferred countries like Russia. Of the three students who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala, two are medicos from Wuhan the epicenter of the deadly epidemic which has claimed 490 lives in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

The government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in respect of CAA: Rajinikanth

The government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in respect of CAA Rajinikanth....

Militants open fire on security forces in Shalteng area outside Srinagar: Police.

Militants open fire on security forces in Shalteng area outside Srinagar Police....

Expect BJP members also to read Hanuman Chalisa: Arvind Kejriwal

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mocked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for chanting Hanuman Chalisa, the latter said that he expects people in BJP also to do the same. Replying to a question on his reciting the Hanuman Cha...

How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition be sent out of the country? asks Rajinikanth

How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition be sent out of the country asks Rajinikanth....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020