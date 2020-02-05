Left Menu
Development News Edition

nCoV: Central team visits Gujarat, 246 under watch in Gujarat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 22:07 IST
nCoV: Central team visits Gujarat, 246 under watch in Gujarat

As many as 246 people, who have returned to Gujarat recently from coronavirus-hit China, are under observation at their homes, but no positive case of the infection has been found in the state so far, a senior health department official said on Wednesday. They are among 900-odd people who have returned to Gujarat from China after the outbreak of the new strain of the coronavirus which has taken nearly 500 lives till now in the neighbouring country.

A central team comprising three doctors visited Gujarat and took stock of the health administration's preparedness to identify as well as treat any infected patient, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. Out of the eight persons who had shown symptoms similar to the coronavirus, medical reports of five of them came negative, while results of the three are awaited, she said.

"Till now, 930 people have returned to Gujarat from China (since the coronavirus outbreak in December). We have kept 246 of them under 14-day quarantine observation at their homes and our doctors are visiting them regularly. "We had sent samples of eight persons to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, to confirm if they were infected with this virus," she said.

"However, samples of five suspected cases came negative, while results of three are yet to come. There are no positive cases of coronavirus in Gujarat yet. There is no need to panic. "As a precautionary measure, the health department has advised sarpanches (village heads) and female health workers to spread awareness about the disease and advice people to maintain good personal hygiene," the senior bureaucrat said.

Ravi said the three-member central team, that included Dr Manisha Jain of a Delhi hospital, expressed satisfaction over the administration's preparedness after visiting the Ahmedabad airport, BJ Medical College and civil hospital, where screening and quarantine arrangements have been made. The state health department has put in place a round- the-clock screening facility, with thermal scanners, at the Ahmedabad airport to detect possible cases of coronavirus.

It has also set up an isolation ward in the civil hospital here to treat patients suspected of contracting the infection. Dr Jain, a microbiologist with Safdarjung Hospital, told reporters that a facility to test samples of suspected coronavirus patients will be set up at BJ Medical College, attached with the city's civil hospital.

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has killed people in China is a novel strain and not seen before. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the WHO..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Secularism, citizenship under challenge; if secular, you'll be dubbed anti-national: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said secularism and citizenship are under challenge in the country and if a person is secular today, people will call her anti-national. Speaking after the release of a book, Vision for a Na...

Two brothers held for uploading child porn clip on video site

Two persons, both brothers, have been arrested for allegedly uploading child pornographic content on a video platform, police said on Wednesday. The duo was held on the basis of specific information received from a wing attached to the Mah...

Instagram now lets you reply to Stories with GIFs

GIFs are everyones favorite and Instagram has now added the ability to respond to Stories using the loopy clips.Instagram made the announcement through an official tweet, saying users can reply to their friends Stories using GIFs by GIPHY.T...

UPDATE 1-New York charges NRA over illegal insurance sales, deceiving members

A New York regulator on Wednesday filed civil charges against the National Rifle Association, accusing the gun rights group of offering insurance without a license and concealing how it routinely kept some of its members premiums for itself...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020