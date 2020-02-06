Left Menu
12th U.S. case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

  • Updated: 06-02-2020 01:50 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 01:50 IST
The 12th known U.S. case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wisconsin by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state health agency said in a statement. The patient was identified only as an adult with a history of travel to Beijing, China's capital, prior to becoming ill, and was exposed to other known cases while in China, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said.

No information about the patient's condition was immediately provided.

