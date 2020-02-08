Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals dietary interventions may slow onset of inflammatory, autoimmune disorders

Scientists have found that significantly reducing dietary levels of the amino acid methionine could slow the onset and progression of inflammatory and autoimmune disorders such as multiple sclerosis in high-risk individuals.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 09:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 09:12 IST
Study reveals dietary interventions may slow onset of inflammatory, autoimmune disorders
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have found that significantly reducing dietary levels of the amino acid methionine could slow the onset and progression of inflammatory and autoimmune disorders such as multiple sclerosis in high-risk individuals. The study was published in the journal Cell Metabolism.

While many cell types in the body produce methionine, the immune cells responsible for responding to threats like pathogens do not. Instead, the methionine that fuels these specialized cells, called T cells, must be ingested through food consumption. Although methionine is found in most foods, animal products such as meat and eggs contain particularly high levels. According to Russell Jones, Ph.D., the study's senior author and program leader of Van Andel Institute's Metabolic and Nutritional Programming group, "Methionine is critical for a healthy immune system. Our results suggest, for people predisposed to inflammatory and autoimmune disorders like multiple sclerosis, reducing methionine intake can actually dampen the immune cells that cause disease, leading to better outcomes. These findings provide further basis for dietary interventions as future treatments for these disorders."

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys healthy tissue. For example, in multiple sclerosis -- the most common inflammatory disease of the central nervous system -- the myelin sheath that protects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord is targeted by the immune system. The subsequent damage impedes messages travelling to and from the brain, resulting in progressively worsening symptoms like numbness, muscle weakness, coordination and balance problems, and cognitive decline. There currently are no treatments that significantly slow or stop multiple sclerosis without greatly increasing the risk of infection or cancer.

"What causes multiple sclerosis is still not completely understood. We know that genes related to the immune system are implicated but environmental factors also have a role to play," said Catherine Larochelle, M.D., Ph.D., study co-author, and a clinician-scientist in neuroimmunology and neurologist at the Multiple Sclerosis Clinic at the Centre Hospitalier de l' Universite de Montreal. "The fact that metabolic factors like obesity increase the risk of developing multiple sclerosis makes the idea of dietary intervention to calm down the immune system particularly appealing."

During an immune response, T cells flood the affected area to help the body fend off pathogens. Jones, Larochelle and their teams found dietary methionine fuels this process by helping "reprogram" T cells to respond to the threat by more quickly replicating and differentiating into specialized subtypes. Some of these reprogrammed T cells cause inflammation, which is a normal part of immune response but can cause damage if it lingers, such as the nerve damage that occurs in multiple sclerosis. "By restricting methionine in the diet, you're essentially removing the fuel for this over-active inflammatory response without compromising the rest of the immune system," Jones said.

He cautions that the findings must be verified in humans before dietary guidelines can be developed. The team also plans to investigate whether new medications can be designed that target methionine metabolism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Eriksson Ek's last-minute goals lifts Wild past Stars

Minnesotas Joel Eriksson Ek scored the second of his two goals with 25.7 seconds left in regulation, and the visiting Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Friday night. After a big battle on the end boards behind Dallas goalie Ben Bishop, Erik...

Tavares nets OT winner as Leafs take down Ducks

John Tavares scored his second goal of the game at 453 of overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 5-4 Friday night. Tavares, who also had an assist, scored his 22nd goal of the season on a tip-in of a shot ...

Japanese man hospitalized with pneumonia in Wuhan dies, coronavirus suspected

A Japanese man hospitalized with pneumonia in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, has died, Japans foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The man in his sixties was suspected of having been infecte...

US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan: embassy. (AFP) PMSPMS

US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan embassy. AFP PMSPMS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020