Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Uttarakhand

A woman gave birth to quadruplets (four babies) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Saturday. It was a high-risk operation conducted successfully by a team of doctors led by the heads of our Gynaecology and Neonatology departments, AIIMS Director Ravikant said.

The woman, who hails from Uttarkashi, was admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh on February 2, he said. The mother and her quadruplets are fine, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.