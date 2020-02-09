China health body warns against excessive use of protective suits

China's National Health Commission called for the "reasonable use" of protective suits in a statement on Sunday and cautioned against "excessive and disorderly" use of the clothing that would waste resources and could also increase infection. The statement was issued as China faces a severe shortage of equipment, including suits, masks, and goggles, to protect medical workers from infection amid a newly identified coronavirus that has killed more than 800 people.

Though supplies of protective clothing have improved, they are still insufficient, said the statement.

