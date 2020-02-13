Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Australia extends virus ban on arrivals from mainland China

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 12:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 12:34 IST
UPDATE 1-Australia extends virus ban on arrivals from mainland China
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia will maintain an entry ban on foreign nationals from mainland China for another week to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

Australia has 15 cases of the virus but has not had any new cases since the travel ban was first put in place on Feb.1, Morrison said. The ban will be reviewed each week. "Our current measures are working, they are effective, they are doing the job," he told a press conference in Canberra. "That's why this afternoon we have agreed to accept recommendations to maintain the ban on entry restrictions."

Australian citizens and permanent residents returning home are exempt from the ban but are required to isolate themselves for 14 days after their arrival. The health department said that all but one of the 15 cases in Australia involved people who had come from Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the outbreak was first identified late last year.

Five people who had been ill have since recovered, the department said. More than 1,350 people have died in mainland China as a result of the epidemic, and authorities said that rate are some 60,000 confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign envoys' delegation reached Jammu

The second batch of 25 foreign envoys on Thursday reached Jammu where they will meet GC Murmu, the Lieutenant Governor of the newly-formed Union Territory. The foreign envoys, including those of Germany, France and Mexico, are on a two-day ...

China demotes top official in charge of Hong Kong

Beijing, Feb 13 AFP China has demoted the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, the State Council said Thursday, following months of pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous city. The shuffling of officials at Chinas top ...

Pacers top Giannis-less Bucks, end six-game skid

T.J. Warren scored 35 points as the Indiana Pacers snapped a season-high, six-game losing streak with a 118-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in Indianapolis. Warren shot 16 of 19 from the field for the Pacers, who exploited...

List candidates' criminal records on websites, social media: SC directs political parties

Taking note of the alarming increase in the number of candidates having criminal antecedents in the last four general elections, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed all the political parties to upload on their websites within 48 hours th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020