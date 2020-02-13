38 persons test negative of coronavirus, discharged from Delhi's RML Hospital
The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Thursday discharged 38 suspected patients of coronavirus after they tested negative of the infection.
The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Thursday discharged 38 suspected patients of coronavirus after they tested negative of the infection.
A spokesperson of the central government-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said, "There were a total of 40 patients who were suspected of the novel coronavirus. However, till now 38 people have tested negative and were discharged. The results of the other two people are awaited."
The 40 people admitted in the hospital had either come from China or via South Korea, Bangkok, Thailand, Singapore etc. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- RML Hospital
- Delhi
- Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
- China
- South Korea
- Bangkok
- Thailand
- Singapore
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-White House declines to suspend China-U.S. flights amid coronavirus outbreak
UPDATE 4-Airlines cut China flights as companies restrict travel on virus fears
UPDATE 2-White House holds off on suspending China-U.S. flights amid virus outbreak
China says death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 132
UPDATE 1-Australia to help some citizens leave China, quarantine them on Christmas Island