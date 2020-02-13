38 persons test negative of coronavirus, discharged from Delhi's RML Hospital

The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Thursday discharged 38 suspected patients of coronavirus after they tested negative of the infection.

A spokesperson of the central government-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said, "There were a total of 40 patients who were suspected of the novel coronavirus. However, till now 38 people have tested negative and were discharged. The results of the other two people are awaited."

The 40 people admitted in the hospital had either come from China or via South Korea, Bangkok, Thailand, Singapore etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

