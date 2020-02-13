Left Menu
J-K to get its first H1N1 diagnostic lab by March 2020: Official

  PTI
  • |
  Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 13-02-2020 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 20:36 IST
Jammu and Kashmir will soon get its first high-tech N1H1 laboratory for molecular diagnosis of Swine Flu and other diseases caused by viruses, an official said on Thursday. "The infrastructure for H1N1 Lab is being built by BioSafe Lab India private limited at an estimated cost of Rs 343.16 lakh", Principal and Dean of Government Medical College Jammu Sunanda Raina said.

She said 65 per cent of the work has been done and the project will be completed by March this year. Raina said the lab will have a separate isolation ward, H1N1 lab infrastructure (including machinery & equipments) and H1N1 equipments.

The construction of the isolation ward stands completed and the total estimated cost of H1N1 equipments, instruments and kits is Rs 106.19 lakh for which Rs 100 lakh has been approved, Raina added.

