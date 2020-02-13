Left Menu
Development News Edition

Critically blocked leg arteries cause veterans' death: Study

The number of veterans who were hospitalised in between 2005 and 2014 required amputation or died due to critical blockages in their leg arteries decline, said a recent study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 20:55 IST
Critically blocked leg arteries cause veterans' death: Study
Patients who underwent procedures to restore blood flow were 55 per cent less likely to die and 77 per cent less likely to undergo amputation.. Image Credit: ANI

The number of veterans who were hospitalised in between 2005 and 2014 required amputation or died due to critical blockages in their leg arteries decline, said a recent study. Critical narrowing of leg arteries -- called critical limb ischemia (CLI) -- is an advanced state of disease in arteries that can lead to severe leg pain even at rest, wounds that don't heal and a very poor quality of life.

Without proper treatment, CLI can lead to amputation, which further decreases mobility for daily living and severely impacts the quality of life. Patients with CLI are also at high risk to have a heart attack or stroke. The study was published in the journal of 'Circulation: Cardiovascular Interventions.'

The improvements in patient outcomes paralleled an increase in the number of veterans with CLI who underwent procedures to restore blood flow, either via surgical bypass or a less-invasive endovascular procedure to insert a stent to hold the artery open. These revascularisation procedures can be effective in alleviating pain, improving wound healing and avoiding amputation. In this retrospective analysis, researchers found overall positive trends among veterans treated for CLI at Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers, yet there were potential areas for improvement. Many veterans were not taking recommended statin medications, and almost half of those who underwent amputation did not first receive a procedure to try to restore blood flow to the impacted limb.

"All patients with CLI should be evaluated to determine if they could benefit from a procedure to restore blood flow," said Saket Girotra, MD, SM, senior author of the study and assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City. "In addition, patients with CLI should be aggressively treated with medications, including statins, blood pressure medications if they are hypertensive, and drugs to reduce platelet stickiness in order to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke."

To identify trends in treatments and outcomes, the researchers examined nationwide data from all VA facilities for nearly 21,000 patients (average age 68) who were hospitalized for CLI between 2005 and 2014. Researchers found that mortality decreased from 12 per cent to 10 percent (after adjusting for other risk factors). Amputation decreased from 20 per cent to 13 percent (after adjusting for other risk factors). The patients who underwent procedures to restore blood flow were 55 percent less likely to die and 77 percent less likely to undergo amputation.

There were sharp differences among VA hospitals in the proportion of patients receiving revascularization procedures, ranging from 13 per cent to 53 per cent, with little of the variation easily explained by differences in patients. Although the researchers had access to information on patients' other medical conditions that might influence the decision to undergo an invasive procedure, they did not have information on the extent of disease in the arteries.

"The disease may have been too advanced in some patients, making surgery or stenting not feasible, therefore, the only option was an amputation to limit the spread of infection and gangrene. A more in-depth study is needed to determine if revascularization was not offered to some patients who may have benefited," Girotra said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shootout inside Walmart store in Alabama leaves 2 dead

Two men shot each other and died after an argument inside an Alabama Walmart store, police said Thursday. A statement from the Mobile Police Department said the two were arguing in a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Wednesday night and both p...

Activists in dinghy urge Credit Suisse off climate "collision course"

Climate activists clad in Titanic-era costumes gathered in a rubber dinghy outside Credit Suisses headquarters on Thursday, to urge incoming chief executive Thomas Gottstein to steer the bank of a climate collision course.Protesters want th...

UPDATE 1-German president warns of racist 'poison' at Dresden WW2 bombing ceremony

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told Germans they must reject racism and anti-Semitism at a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Allied bombing raids on Dresden, which killed 25,000 people near the end of World War Two.In Dresden, a f...

No major change in 'trajectory' of coronavirus outbreak: WHO

Geneva, Feb 13 AFP The World Health Organization on Thursday said a sharp rise in reported COVID-19 cases in China, due to a change in counting methods, did not represent a big shift in the epidemic. Chinas official death toll from the new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020