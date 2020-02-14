Left Menu
U.S. says prepared to help North Korea combat threat from coronavirus

The United States is "deeply concerned" about the possible impact of a coronavirus outbreak in North Korea and is prepared to help U.S. and international organizations contain the spread of the virus, the State Department said on Thursday.

"We strongly support and encourage the work of U.S. and international aid and health organizations to counter and contain the spread of coronavirus in the DPRK," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement after the Red Cross called for an urgent exemption to sanctions on Pyongyang to help prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

"The United States is ready and prepared to expeditiously facilitate the approval of assistance from these organizations," it added.

