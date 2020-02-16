Left Menu
Development News Edition

nCoV: 56 of 60 people quarantined in Maha so far test negative

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 20:21 IST
nCoV: 56 of 60 people quarantined in Maha so far test negative
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fifty-six of the 60 people, who have been quarantined in Maharashtra so far for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, have tested negative, with 50 of them being discharged from hospitals, a state government official said on Sunday. A person who had alighted from a Filipino cruise vessel in Mumbai and was isolated after he complained of cough and fever has also tested negative for the virus, the official said, adding that the ship has now reached Porbandar in neighboring Gujarat.

"Of the 60 people who were kept in isolation wards, 56 have tested negative and 50 of them have been discharged. The test results of the other four are yet to arrive and is expected in the next two days. All samples were tested at Pune's National Institute of Virology," he said. A Maharashtra government release said 36,028 people have undergone screening at the Mumbai international airport since January 18.

It said 216 people have returned to Maharashtra from Covid-19 affected areas in China, of which 137 have completed their 14-day follow up period. Those arriving from China and other areas affected by the virus are being kept under observation for a period of 14 days, the release said. Maharashtra, where no positive case for the virus has been reported so far, has set up 39 isolation compartments comprising 361 beds. The death toll in China from the epidemic has climbed to 1,665 on Saturday after 142 more people died, mostly in the worst-hit Hubei Province, and the confirmed cases jumped to 68,500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Magnificent Morgan guides England to T20 series win

Captain Eoin Morgan scored a brilliant unbeaten 57 from 22 balls as England chased down a massive victory target of 223 to win the final Twenty20 International against South Africa on Sunday and secure a 2-1 series triumph. South Africa won...

Evacuation of US passengers from quarantined ship begins

Yokohama, Feb 16 AFP American passengers began evacuating a cruise ship quarantined off Japan early on Monday morning, boarding around a dozen buses at a port in Yokohama. An AFP reporter saw buses in a convoy starting to move away from the...

Tanwar pitches for political alternative in Haryana, seeks suggestions from people

Pitching for a political alternative in Haryana, former state Congress leader Ashok Tanwar on Sunday sought suggestions from people to build a strong structure. Tanwar claimed that people have rejected both the BJP and the Congress and are ...

Nashik woman who was ''set afire'' moved to Mumbai hosp, 1 held

A day after the 30-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire at Lasalgaon in Maharashtras Nashikdistrict by a man she was in relationship with, her condition worsened on Sunday following which she was shifted to ahospital in Mumbai, police s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020