Left Menu
Development News Edition

Experts at global conference in Delhi acknowledge herbal drugs' efficacy to tackle lifestyle diseases

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:51 IST
Experts at global conference in Delhi acknowledge herbal drugs' efficacy to tackle lifestyle diseases
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Experts from India and abroad have acknowledged the efficacy of traditional medicines in treating non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, and stroke at a three-day global conference which concluded here on Monday. The seventh International Congress of the Society for Ethnopharmacology was organized here by Jamia Hamdard University where experts and representatives from the industry deliberated on the strengths of the traditional medicine system and the challenge it faces.

The event supported by the Ministry of AYUSH and the Department of Biotechnology among others saw the participation of over 60 experts from around 40 countries such as Canada, Nigeria, the USA, and Australia. At the conference, Dr. Ikshit Sharma from AIMIL Pharma spoke in detail about the potential of herbal drug BGR-34 in managing diabetes by not only providing consistent blood sugar-lowering effects but also acting as a metabolic regulator.

Sitesh C Bachar, Professor, and Chairman, Pharmacy Department at the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh, stated that many modern medicines have been demonstrated to be strong radical scavengers but they are also carcinogenic and cause liver damage. His study highlighted the evaluation of natural compounds found in plants as effective drugs against hepatic complications.

Dr. Peter O Ajagbouna, an expert from Nigeria, spoke about the pharmacological effects of a plant --Mausanga Cecropiodes -- against cardiovascular diseases which he has experimented on animal models of hypertension myocardial infarction and diabetes. "Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of mortality in the world today. Although modern drugs are effective, they have adverse effects. In our country, therefore many researchers have focussed screening natural sources that have been intended with minimal side effects while being used in the treatment of these diseases," he said.

Director of Trigonella Labs in Australia Dr. Dilip Ghosh dwelled on medicinal properties of fenugreek seeds which have the generally recognized as safe (GRAS) status in the USA and are as effective and safe neutraceutical ingredient for blood sugar management. Similarly, Dr. Pradeep Visen who is from Toronto, Canada, shared results of clinical validation of medicinal herbs in the management of Type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease risk factors.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), heart diseases, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases, once linked only to affluent societies, are now global, and the poor suffer the most.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Former Tripura Chief Secretary YP Singh arrested in PWD scam

Former Chief Secretary of Tripura YP Singh who was wanted in the 600 crore PWD scam was arrested here on Monday. The Tripura police crime branch officials will take Singh to Agartala for producing him before a court.Last year in October, th...

Pakistan confirms escape of Taliban leader who justified Malala shooting

A high-profile local Taliban figure who announced and justified the 2012 attack on teenage Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has escaped detention, Pakistans interior minister confirmed a few days after the militant announced his breakout on ...

'Practicalities' led to extending deadline for cos to split chairman, MD posts: Tyagi

Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi on Monday said only half of the top 500 companies complied with the mandate to segregate the post of Chairman and Managing Director and practicalities led the regulator to postpone implementation of the plan. He, howev...

UPDATE 1-Climate protesters dig up Cambridge college's lawn

Extinction Rebellion climate protesters dug up the lawn of Trinity College, Cambridge on Monday, as part of a week-long series of demonstrations in Britains ancient university town. The activists dug up the grass in front of the 16th-centur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020