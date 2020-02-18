Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram tops in HIV/AIDS cases, govt taking steps to tackle

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:49 IST
Mizoram tops in HIV/AIDS cases, govt taking steps to tackle
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Mizoram has earned the dubious distinction of being the state with the highest HIV/AIDS prevalence rate in the country, but the government was making all efforts to tackle the menace, health minister R Lalthangliana told the Assembly on Tuesday. A total of 21,538 cases have been registered in the state since October 1990, when the first patient was identified, he stated.

Lalthangliana, while replying to starred questions by MNF leader Vanlaltanpuia and Independent MLA Lalduhoma, also said that HIV prevalence was highest among youth in the age group of 25-34 years, accounting for 42.38 per cent of the total number of cases.

Expressing concern over the matter, the minister insisted that the government had been taking all measures to combat the disease. Lalthangliana also said that he recently met leaders of NGOs, students' bodies and churches and sought their help to control the spread of the disease, while efforts were also being made to seek technical assistance from UNAIDS. According to Dr Lalthlengliani, the project director of Mizoram State Aids Control Society (MSACS), at least 2,416 people have died of the disease between January 2006 and September 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Vessels at port of Libyan capital evacuated after attack - official

Vessels including fuel tankers docked at the seaport of the Libyan capital were evacuated on Tuesday after an attack, two-port officials said.Eastern Libyan forces, which have been trying to take the capital since April, said they had attac...

Blast in HP school lab: Two injured students being treated at PGI Chandigarh

Two class 12 students who were critically injured in an explosion inside a schools chemistry laboratory here were referred to PGI Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Tuesday. Five students were injured in...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

New Zealands Ross Taylor will celebrate his 100th test in the series-opener against India this week and the veteran batsman says he has no intention of winding down his international career as he nears his 36th birthday. UPCOMINGSOCCER SOCC...

UPDATE 2-Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark protest trial

A Turkish court on Tuesday acquitted businessman Osman Kavala and eight others over their alleged role in the Gezi Park protests of 2013, delivering a surprise ruling in a case that had drawn criticism from Western allies and rights groups....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020