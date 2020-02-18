Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals IVF-conceived children have somewhat higher mortality risk in first weeks of life

Breakthrough research claims that children conceived with assisted reproductive techniques including in vitro fertilization (IVF) have a somewhat higher mortality risk during their first weeks of life compared to their counterparts conceived naturally.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 19:20 IST
Study reveals IVF-conceived children have somewhat higher mortality risk in first weeks of life
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Breakthrough research claims that children conceived with assisted reproductive techniques including in vitro fertilization (IVF) have a somewhat higher mortality risk during their first weeks of life compared to their counterparts conceived naturally. The study was published in the journal Fertility and Sterility.

The researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden link the increased risk to a higher degree of premature births in IVF children and emphasize that the risk of infant mortality is still very small for both groups. Beyond one year of age, the risk of mortality was similar for all children regardless of conception method. According to Kenny Rodriguez-Wallberg, associate professor at the Department of Oncology and Pathology at Karolinska Institutet and the corresponding author, "It is important to note that even if we on a group level can see a somewhat increased risk of infant mortality after IVF, the absolute risk for each individual is still very small. It is also reassuring to know that there is no increased risk of mortality in this group of children beyond the first year of life."

More and more women seek help to become pregnant and the achieving of pregnancies made possible with assisted reproductive techniques have increased in recent years. In most cases, these pregnancies have a happy outcome with a healthy baby. Prior studies show, however, that IVF-pregnancies come with an increased risk of low birth weight, prematurity and birth defects. These risks have partly been linked to the increased probability of twin-births after IVF-treatment.

In the current study, the researchers selected only singleton children and compared mortality in children conceived through different types of assisted reproductive techniques with children who were conceived naturally. They analyzed data on 2.8 million children born in Sweden over a period of 30 years. Some 43,500 of these were the result of assisted reproduction. In total, 7 236 children died before 1 year of age, of whom only 114 were conceived with assisted reproductive techniques. After adjusting for confounding factors such as the mother's age and earlier infertility, the researchers found that the children conceived through IVF had a 45 per cent higher risk of death before 1 year of age than children conceived naturally.

The level of risk varied depending on which type of assisted reproductive technique was used, and how many days had passed since birth. The risk gradually declined after the first weeks of life. During the first week of life, the children conceived after the transfer of a frozen embryo had a more than two-fold higher risk of death than the children conceived naturally. This was, however, based on only a small sample of children conceived with frozen embryos.

After one week, the risk dropped to about the same level as the naturally conceived children. Infants conceived from the transfer of a fresh embryo or with the help of an intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)--where a single sperm is injected into the egg--did not have a higher risk of death than naturally conceived children, irrespective of how many days had passed since birth. According to Anastasia Nyman Iliadou, associate professor at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Karolinska Institutet and senior lead author, "Our results indicate that the kind of assisted reproductive technique used may make a difference, and therefore it is important to further investigate what causes or underlying mechanisms are behind the risks. They also show the need for extra attention and care of children conceived with IVF, especially during the first week of life." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

News Time, Sangpad Pratidin win CSJC Media football tournament

News Time and Sangbad Pratidin clinched the top honours in electronic and print categoriesrespectively in the CSJC-IFA Media Football Tournament here on Tuesday.News Time beat Calcutta News 2-1 with Ajay Dutta scoring both the goals, while ...

4 cops suspended for mob''s Valentine''s Day ruckus in C''garh

Four policemen have been placed under suspension in Chhattisgarhs Surguja district foran incident on Valentines Day in which a group chased and harassed couples in a park, an official said on Tuesday.A video which went viral on social media...

Ex-taekwondo champ freed in Ukraine-Russia swap says she is captive again

Daria Mastikasheva was one of scores of prisoners exchanged between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in December, but she says she is now being kept against her will in a hospital in eastern Ukraine by the same people who secured her ...

Two drug peddlers held with 27 kg poppy in J-K

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 27 kilograms of poppy in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur and Ramban districts on Tuesday, police said. A police party intercepted a Punjab-bound truck on the highway at Chenani ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020