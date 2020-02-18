Left Menu
Development News Edition

China fondly remembers Fernandes' help when it was hit by SARS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 20:41 IST
China fondly remembers Fernandes' help when it was hit by SARS

China on Tuesday recounted the 2003 visit of India's then Defence Minister George Fernandes to the country when it was reeling under SARS epidemic even as it urged New Delhi to review restrictions imposed on trade and movement of people between the two countries in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong referred to the gesture by Fernandes, who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, while briefing journalists about the way China was dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Sun said he was a director in the Asian Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry when Fernandes visited China during the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) epidemic and explained how he was impressed by the Indian defence minister's approach towards China when it was facing a serious public health issue. "At that time, I received a delegation led by then-Indian Defence Minister George Fernandes who visited Shanghai during the epidemic. In an interview with PTI, he criticised the foreign media for exaggerating epidemic and creating panic among the public," Sun said.

"When a journalist asked him if he was afraid of being infected, he responded that even Chinese people are not afraid, why should I be afraid," he added. After returning to India, Sun said, Fernandes took "concrete actions" to support China's efforts to combat the epidemic, adding he instructed Indian Army to donate medicine to China.

"This sort of act of kindness will never be forgotten by the Chinese people," Sun said. Over 800 people died in China of infections due to respiratory virus called severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003.

In the briefing, the envoy urged India to review restrictions it has imposed on movement of people and trade in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. "We hope the Indian side could review the epidemic situation in an objective, rational and calm manner, implement the consensus and instructions of the two leaders (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping)," he said.

He hoped that India will resume normal personnel exchanges and trade between the two countries. "In this battle against the epidemic, we hope the other countries can support China. The earlier we win this battle, the earlier the supply chain will be resumed. The international community should work together and resume normal personnel and trade exchanges," Sun said.

The envoy said there was a huge scope for cooperation between India and China in the public health sector. "China and India are the world's only two countries with more than one billion population. We are facing similar challenges in public health," he said.

"And there's a huge potential for cooperation. We are ready to explore opportunities with India for cooperation in areas of public health and science," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Air strikes hit hospitals, camps in northwest Syria, Turkey demands pull-back

Government air strikes have hit hospitals and refugee camps in northwest Syria and killed about 300 civilians as President Bashar al-Assads forces press an assault against the last rebel stronghold, the United Nations said on Tuesday. U.N. ...

U.S. blacklists Rosneft unit to choke off funds for Venezuela's Maduro government

The United States on Tuesday tightened financial restrictions on Venezuela, blacklisting a subsidiary of Russian oil firm Rosneft that President Donald Trumps administration has said provides a lifeline to President Nicolas Maduros governme...

UPDATE 1-Canada passenger trains to run again, pipeline protests block freight

Passenger operator VIA Rail Canada said on Tuesday it would soon resume partial services between Quebec City and Ottawa while the government sought to end anti-pipeline protests that are blocking rail freight in eastern Canada. VIA Rail sai...

Punjab seeks policy to check foodgrain damage due to shortage of storage space

Punjab Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Tuesday appealed to Union Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs&#160;Raosaheb Dadarao Danve to formulate an effective policy to check damage of foodgrains because of shortage of space. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020