Expedite setting up of more mohalla clinics: Delhi health minister to officials

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain directed officials on Thursday to expedite setting up more mohalla clinics, besides installing CCTV cameras inside diagnostic laboratories to keep an eye on alleged malpractices. At present, there are over 450 mohalla clinics which ensure primary healthcare facilities in surrounding areas.

According to a statement, Jain reviewed the working of mohalla clinics across the national capital and stressed on the need for digitising prescriptions for diagnostic tests through test referral reports. He also emphasised on the need to strictly monitor the availability of medicines.

"Digitisation of prescriptions and reports will smoothen the functioning of these centres. As the state-run healthcare facilities that offer free medicines and tests expand in number, the monitoring systems too will need regular upgrading, which the ministry is ensuring," the statement quoted the health minister as saying in the meeting.

