Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Robotic surgery to treat brain aneurysm developed'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 17:31 IST
'Robotic surgery to treat brain aneurysm developed'

In a first, doctors have used a robot to perform a surgery to treat brain aneurysm in a 64-year-old female patient, an advance that may lead to improved use of robotic technology in cardiology and neurology. In the first-of-its-kind experimental procedure, described at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2020, held in the US, the researchers used a robotic system specifically adapted for neurovascular procedures.

The surgeons, including those from the Toronto Western Hospital in Canada, used software and hardware adaptations which enabled them to accommodate guidewires and other devices used for procedures involving blood vessels in the brain. They said the modifications also provided the operator additional precise control of the robotic parts compared to previous system models.

"This experience is the first step towards achieving our vision of remote neurovascular procedures," said lead researcher Vitor Mendes Pereira, a neurosurgeon from the Toronto Western Hospital. "The ability to robotically perform intracranial aneurysm treatment is a major step forward in neuro-endovascular intervention," Mendes Pereira said.

In the first case, a 64-year-old female patient presented with an unruptured, bulging, weakened area in the wall of an artery, or an aneurysm, at the base of her skull, the researchers said in a statement. They said all steps of the surgery were performed with the robotic arm.

The study noted that the scientists have also successfully performed five additional aneurysm treatments using the robot. "The expectation is that future robotic systems will be able to be controlled remotely. For example, I could be at my hospital and deliver therapy to a patient hundreds or even thousands of kilometres away," Mendes Pereira said.

"The ability to deliver rapid care through remote robotics for time-critical procedures such as stroke could have a huge impact on improving patient outcomes and allow us to deliver cutting-edge care to patients everywhere, regardless of geography," Mendes Pereira added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Surprise gift for Trump from Pollachi master tailor

A 90-year-old master tailor from nearby Pollachi has a surprise gift for U.S. President DonaldTrump during his two day visit to India -- a white khadi shirt stitched by him.V S Vishwanathan hit upon the idea after seeing Trump on television...

'Organic farming not sustainable yet but Sikkim govt not to deviate from  its policy'

Organic food production is not economically sustainable at present in the state and even middle-class consumers are not able to afford it but the new government will not deviate from its policy of promoting fully organic, said the states lo...

Venice Carnival to be halted due to coronavirus outbreak

The last two days of the Venice Carnival, which draws tourists from around the world, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, the head of the Veneto region Luca Zaia said on Sunday.Zaia told reporters that events schedule...

Oman's sultan says government will work to reduce debt

Omans Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said said on Sunday the government will work on reducing public debt and the fiscal deficit, as well as restructuring the public apparatus and companies.In a televised speech, Haitham who assumed power in J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020