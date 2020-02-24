Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus kills 12, up to 61 infected in Iran - minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 15:56 IST
UPDATE 1-Coronavirus kills 12, up to 61 infected in Iran - minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twelve people have died and up to 61 have been infected with the new coronavirus in Iran, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said on Monday.

Most of the coronavirus cases have been in Qom, a Shi'ite Muslim holy city 120 km (75 miles) south of the capital Tehran. A parliamentarian representing Qom, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, said on Monday 50 people had died in the city in the past two weeks from coronavirus, noting the government was late in announcing the outbreak and that the city does not have adequate equipment to deal with the health crisis, according to the ILNA news agency.

Harirchi disputed the figure and said in a news conference on state television that if the number of dead in Qom were even one quarter of 50 he would resign. The dispute over figures between the officials highlighted the criticism of the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran by both officials and Iranian citizens online.

Kuwait and Bahrain on Monday recorded their first cases of the coronavirus, all involving people who had visited Iran, state media said. The United Arab Emirates announced two new coronavirus cases on Saturday, an Iranian tourist and his wife, state news agency WAM reported. Lebanon recorded its first coronavirus case on Friday, a 45-year-old woman returning from Qom.

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea. The virus has infected nearly 77,000 people and killed more than 2,500 in China, where it originated late last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

12-year-old special child felicitated for world record in open water swimming

On February 15, Jiya Rai, a 12-year-old, created a world record by becoming the youngest and the fastest specially-abled girl to swim 14 kilometres in open water. Rai swam from Elephanta Island to the Gateway of India, covering a distance i...

RSS chief offers prayers at Baidynath temple, Deoghar

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offered prayers at Baidynath temple in Deoghar on Monday. He paid obeisance to lord Shiva and was also presented a replica of the Shivlinga.Earlier in the day, the RSS chief had visited Sa...

UK Labour members vote on leader to replace Corbyn

Almost 600,000 members of Britains main opposition Labour party began voting on Monday for a new leader to replace leftist Jeremy Corbyn in the wake of a devastating election defeat. Three candidates -- all members of parliament -- are on t...

Red Cross gets sanctions exemption for NKorea virus aid

Geneva, Feb 24 AFP The Red Cross said on Monday it had obtained an exemption to United Nations sanctions against North Korea to provide testing kits and medical equipment against a possible coronavirus outbreak. The potential for an outbrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020