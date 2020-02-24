Left Menu
Steep decline in Coronavirus cases in China: WHO expert

  PTI
  • |
  Beijing
  • |
  Updated: 24-02-2020 21:19 IST
  • |
  Created: 24-02-2020 21:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A World Health Organisation expert said on Monday that there was a steep decline in newly-reported cases of COVID-19 due to actions taken by the Chinese government to contain the deadly coronavirus. Canadian epidemiologist Bruce Aylward, who heads the WHO mission team to China, said that he has seen a steep decline in newly-reported cases compared to the number when he first arrived in China two weeks ago.

On Monday, the Chinese officials said the death toll has climbed to 2,592 with 150 new fatalities while the total number of confirmed cases increased to over 77,000. "I know the challenges with the statistics that come out of China sometimes with changing numbers and what we had to do is look very carefully different sources of information to say confidently this is actually declining," Aylward told reporters here.

"A lot of compelling data and observations on the ground to support this decline," he added. Aylward headed the first WHO technical team on February 10 and later paved the way for a 12-member expert team that arrived in Beijing last Monday.

The team along with Chinese experts visited worst-hit Hubei province over the weekend to conduct field investigations on the virus outbreak. The experts visited Tongji Hospital, the Wuhan Sports Centre that was converted into a temporary hospital, and the provincial center for disease control and prevention to learn about the epidemic prevention and control as well as medical treatment, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said.

They also talked to the officials and experts in the province and briefed NHC director Ma Xiaowei on their findings and suggestions. Aylward said when he arrived in Beijing on February 10 China was reporting about 2,500 cases a day which now has declined to over 400 which is 80 percent.

The observation of the WHO team was made from the data collected from fever clinics and the availability of the hospital beds, he said. Data from the fever clinics show the cases declined from 46,000 at one point to about 13,000. The cases dropped amid heightened awareness and push to get them tested, he said.

Secondly, doctors in Wuhan were reporting for the first time vacant beds in hospitals to accommodate new patients, he said. At one time the rapid increase of cases was such that China had to build two makeshift hospitals with a capacity of 2,300 beds and later officials converted stadiums and dormitories into hospitals to accommodate more patients.

"The (WHO) team wanted to be convinced. Very rapidly multiple sources of data point to the same thing" that is the cases are falling and they are falling because of actions that are being taken, he said. "The world needs the experiences and expertise of China, as the country is the most experienced in the world, which has turned around a serious outbreak," he said.

The only success the world had in tackling with COVID-19 is in China, where old approaches like suspension of travel and quarantine were used, he said. "There's no question that China's bold approach has changed the course of the rapid escalation of this epidemic. These significant measures could only be adopted with a tremendous collective will, not only in the community but also top officials, which is also rare to see," Aylward said.

Liang Wannian, who headed the Chinese experts' team, said the deadly coronavirus has not significantly mutated. "The animal host has not been confirmed - a bat could be the host, but also a pangolin," Liang Wannian said.

"The transmission route is respiratory droplets. The fecal-oral route needs to be further studied," Liang said in the joint press conference with Aylward. Liang said that 3,000 medical staff, mostly in the worst-hit Wuhan, are estimated to have been infected by the virus. Ten medical staff have died.

Aylward said China has rolled out "the most ambitious, agile and aggressive disease containment efforts in history" and the nation has kept refining the strategies, from handwashing, mask-wearing and social distancing to more science and research-based approach. He said these efforts have been possible only because of a "tremendous collective commitment and will" of the Chinese people at all levels.

He said China's use of an "all-of-government" and "all-of-society" approach has definitely averted and prevented hundreds of thousands of cases of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

