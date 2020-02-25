Left Menu
Development News Edition

Switzerland confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

Switzerland confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy
Representative image

A 70-year old man tested positive for the coronavirus in the southern canton of Ticino, on the border with Italy, Swiss health authorities said on Tuesday, confirming its first case. "The infected person was in Italy about ten days ago and participated in an event near Milano," the Swiss health ministry said in a statement.

Officials told a media conference it was not clear at which event the man had been infected. People the man had been in contact with were currently being identified and put in quarantine for 14 days. Europe's biggest outbreak is currently in Italy, with more than 280 infections and seven deaths. It began spreading on Tuesday from its origins in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto, to central Tuscany, the coastal region of Liguria and Sicily in the south.

Swiss authorities said results of 70 tests were expected within the next hours, from Ticino, but also from the central and northern cantons of Berne and Basel. They said it was not necessary at this stage to take further measures, such as closing schools. New measures would be considered if authorities had the impression that virus transmission was not under control.

The new virus has already killed more than 2,600 people, most of them in China, and spread to about 30 other countries, according to a Reuters tally. The number of confirmed cases has risen to 80,147. Austria also confirmed its first two cases on Tuesday.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Austria seals off Innsbruck hotel after reporting first two coronavirus cases

Austria reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and sealed off a hotel in the Alpine tourist hub of Innsbruck where one of the infected people works, in an effort to contain the outbreak.The infected people are an Italian cou...

UPDATE 7-Thomson Reuters names new CEO, earnings top estimates

Thomson Reuters Corp said on Tuesday it had appointed former Nielsen Holdings Plc president Steve Hasker as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Jim Smith. The parent of Reuters News also announced higher-than-expected fourth-quarter...

WRAPUP 9-Coronavirus deepens Iran's isolation, tests Italy and South Korea

Irans coronavirus death toll rose to 16 on Tuesday, the most outside China, increasing its international isolation as countries as far apart as South Korea and Italy stepped up emergency measures to curb the epidemics global spread. Believe...

Austria places Innsbruck hotel under lockdown over coronavirus

Austria on Tuesday placed a hotel in the Alpine city of Innsbruck under lockdown after an Italian receptionist working there contracted the virus, media reports said.No one can get in and out while the authorities assess who she has been in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020