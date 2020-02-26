Left Menu
UPDATE 1-China quarantines two flights from South Korea - CCTV

  26-02-2020 15:27 IST
China has quarantined 257 passengers from two flights from South Korea, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday, as part of measures to address the threat of a rise in coronavirus cases in the region.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China. South Korea has the second largest number of infections after China with more than 1,200 cases. China quarantined 94 passengers on a flight from Seoul after it landed in Nanjing on Tuesday and three people on it showed signs of fever, the state broadcaster CCTV said.

None of the three Chinese tourists suffering from fever had any recent links to Wuhan or Hubei province, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, CCTV said. CCTV reported that the three tested negative in their first nucleic acid tests. They would be tested again.

Chinese authorities also quarantined 163 passengers on another flight from South Korea, to the city of Weihai, on Wednesday after five passengers showed signs of fever, CCTV said. South Korea has the most coronavirus cases outside China with 1,261.

