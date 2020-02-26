Left Menu
UPDATE 1-UK conducts random coronavirus testing as part of early warning plan

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain has started random tests for coronavirus on flu patients to have an early warning system in place in case the outbreak becomes more widespread, a senior health official said.

Britain has so far had 13 cases of coronavirus. An outbreak in northern Italy worsened on Wednesday, and the illness has spread to Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Croatia, and France via visitors who were recently in northern Italy. "We're heightening our vigilance because of the apparent spread of the virus in countries outside mainland China," Public Health England's medical director, Paul Cosford, told BBC radio on Wednesday.

The disease is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China. British health minister Matt Hancock said the government had plans in place in case the virus becomes a pandemic.

In Britain, random tests for the virus will be carried out at 11 hospitals and 100 general medical offices on people who have flu symptoms including a cough, plus shortness of breath and a fever. "This testing will tell us whether there's evidence of infection more widespread than we think there is. We don't think there is at the moment," PHE's Cosford said.

"The other thing it will do is, if we do get to the position of more widespread infection across the country, then it will give us an early warning that that's happening," he added. Hancock told parliament the government expected more cases in Britain and was planning to introduce home testing.

"We are taking all necessary measures to minimize the risk to the public," he said. "The public can be assured that we have a clear plan to contain, delay, research and mitigate this virus." Media have reported several schools have closed or sent pupils home after returning from trips to northern Italy during last week's school holiday. Hancock said there was no need for schools to close or other students or staff to be sent home.

