North Macedonia confirms first case of coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Skopje
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 21:32 IST
North Macedonia has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus infection, diagnosed in a woman who recently arrived from Italy, the health minister said on Wednesday.

"The patient tested positive for coronavirus... She is the first patient in North Macedonia to have tested positive for this pathogen," Venko Filipce said.

The woman, who sought medical help early on Wednesday, drove to North Macedonia from Italy in a van. All other passengers from the van are undergoing tests, Filipce said.

