Kannada music director Arun Janya undergoes angioplasty, stable: Hospital Bengaluru

Noted Kannada music director Arjun Janya has undergone angioplasty at a private hospital in Mysuru, doctors said on Thursday. Janya, 39, had gone to the Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, on Sunday complaining about chest pain. After he displayed symptoms of viral gastroenteritis, he was admitted the same day, the hospital said.

"Further evaluation revealed acute changes in his ECG," it said in a statement. A coronary angiogram and angioplasty with medicated stent implantation were successfully performed on February 26 afternoon. According to the statement, Janya is stable now and has been shifted to the ward from the Critical Care Unit (CCU) and is under observation. Janya is known for his work in Kannada films like 'Kempe Gowda,' 'Victory' and 'Vajrakaya.' He is also a judge in musical reality shows.

