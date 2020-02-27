China to postpone re-opening of education facilities 'in principle'
China will postpone the re-opening of education facilities "in principle" amid the coronavirus outbreak, state television on Thursday cited a government meeting as saying.
A key task in the coronavirus epidemic work is dealing with the severely ill, the report added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
