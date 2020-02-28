Left Menu
U.S. FDA says no medical device shortages due to virus outbreak

  28-02-2020
  • Created: 28-02-2020 02:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday there were no reported shortages of medical devices within the country due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The FDA said it had contacted 63 companies, having 72 manufacturing facilities in China, which produce medical devices that may be prone to a potential shortage in the case of a supply disruption. (http://bit.ly/3abFNzL)

