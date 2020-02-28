Left Menu
Development News Edition

All countries should do more to prevent spread of COVID-19: UN health chief 

Issuing an appeal after a new crop of countries confirmed that they had identified cases of infection for the first time, Tedros said that it was the responsibility of all governments to ensure that they acted swiftly.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 07:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 07:46 IST
All countries should do more to prevent spread of COVID-19: UN health chief 
Citing the latest COVID-19 data, updated at 6 am in Geneva on Thursday, the WHO Director-General said that China had confirmed 78,630 cases, including 2,747 deaths. Image Credit: ANI

All countries should do more to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus and none should make the "fatal" mistake of assuming that it won't be affected, UN health agency chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Thursday.

Issuing an appeal after a new crop of countries confirmed that they had identified cases of infection for the first time, Tedros said that it was the responsibility of all governments to ensure that they acted swiftly.

The virus 'does not respect borders'

"Whether we get it wrong or right is in our hands… every country must be ready for its first case, its first cluster, the first evidence of community transmission and for dealing with sustained community transmission…These are four scenarios, and it must be preparing for all of those scenarios at the same time. No country should assume it won't get cases; that could be a fatal mistake, quite literally. This virus does not respect borders."

Citing the latest COVID-19 data, updated at 6 am in Geneva on Thursday, the WHO Director-General said that China had confirmed 78,630 cases, including 2,747 deaths.

Outside China, there were 3,474 cases in 44 countries and 54 deaths, Tedros continued, highlighting with concern that for the past two days, the number of new cases in the rest of the world had exceeded the number of cases in China.

Stigma must stop, Human Rights Council hears

Meanwhile, amid reports xenophobic abuse aimed at Asian people in Europe and elsewhere, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet appealed on Thursday for the Member States to do their utmost "to combat this and other forms of discrimination".

Speaking at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Ms. Bachelet explained that the epidemic had set off a "disturbing wave of prejudice" against people of Chinese and East Asian ethnicity.

Likening the outbreak to "a test of our societies' resilience", Ms. Bachelet insisted that human rights norms provided "crucial guideposts" that could improve the effectiveness of the response.

First cases confirmed in Brazil, Norway

The seven countries to report cases for the first time in the past 24 hours are Brazil, Georgia, Greece, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan and Romania, Tedros noted.

"If you act aggressively now, you can contain this virus," he said, adding that "in 90 percent of cases it's a fever and in 70 percent it's a cough".

He continued: "You can prevent people from getting sick. You can save lives. So, my advice to these countries is to move swiftly."

The virus 'is not influenza' and can be contained

While the spread of the virus in Iran, Italy, and the Republic of Korea had indicated "what this virus is capable of", it can be contained, the WHO chief insisted.

He cited data from the Chinese province of Guangdong, where only 0.14 percent of 320,000 samples tested positive for COVID-19. "The evidence we have is that there does not appear to be widespread community transmission. That suggested containment is possible", he said.

Citing several countries that had not reported further cases for more than two weeks - Belgium, Cambodia, India, Nepal, Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam – the WHO chief then cautioned that Finland and Sweden had reported new cases on Wednesday, after a break of two weeks without infections.

"The point is not only to prevent cases arriving on your shores. The point is what you do when you have cases", he said.

"There are things every country and every person can do. Every country needs to be ready to detect cases early, to isolate patients, trace contacts, provide quality clinical care, prevent hospital outbreaks, and prevent community transmission."

'Deepest respect' for health workers

In her comments to the Human Rights Council, Ms. Bachelet highlighted the risks faced by frontline medical teams and her "deepest respect" to them for tackling the global threat.

She also insisted that public health measures "should be carried out without discrimination of any kind, with an emphasis on transparency and information to empower people to participate in protecting health".

Quarantine procedures should also be "proportionate to the risk, time-bound, and safe", she insisted, and the rights of those whose movement was restricted "must be protected - including rights to food and clean water, the right to be treated humanely, access to healthcare, the right to be informed, and freedom of expression".

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand limits entry of travellers from Iran on coronavirus fears

New Zealand said on Friday that it was placing temporary restrictions on incoming travellers from Iran as a precautionary measure to protect against the coronavirus outbreak. This means people will not be able to travel from Iran to New Zea...

S.Korea coronavirus cases raises to 2,022, BTS cancels concert

South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infected in the country to 2,022, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said.Of the new cases, 182 were in the southeastern city of D...

Reports: Florida's Jefferson, LSU's Moss need foot surgery

Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson and LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss will each reportedly require foot surgery after both had fractures discovered during their respective medical exams at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Multiple ou...

India is number one side for a reason: Trent Boult

Ahead of the second Test against India, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult heaped praise on their opponent and said that the side is capable of producing a comeback. New Zealand had defeated India in the first Test by ten wickets to go 1-0 up in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020