Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

According to the findings published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, remdesivir blocks a particular enzyme, RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, that is required for genome replication of the virus.

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus
Gilead has initiated two Phase III clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of remdesivir in adults diagnosed with COVID-19.  Image Credit: ANI

The novel coronavirus outbreak, a new strain of previously unidentified coronavirus in humans is rapidly spreading around the world, claiming more than 2,700 lives in China alone. As of now, there is no specific cure or vaccine for the virus, however, an investigational new drug developed by US biotech firm Gilead Sciences is being evaluated for the treatment of novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19.

A team of academic and industry researchers from the University of Alberta and Gilead Sciences have published new findings about how Remdesivir actually works in coronavirus patients. The investigational drug has demonstrated a potential activity in animal models against the viral pathogens Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which are also coronaviruses.

According to the new findings, remdesivir blocks a particular enzyme, i.e. RNA-dependent RNA polymerase required for genome replication of the virus. Once the drug is incorporated into the growing RNA chain, the virus can no longer replicate.

"Even if you know a drug works, it can be a red flag if you don't know how it works, " said Matthias Götte, a virologist and professor at the University of Alberta, Edmonton, who led the JBC study.

"We know the drug works against different coronaviruses, like MERS and SARS, and we know the novel coronavirus is very similar to SARS. So I would say I'm cautiously optimistic that the results our team found with remdesivir and MERS will be similar with COVID-19," he further added.

Götte said more than one drug will be needed to properly fight emerging diseases like COVID-19, as with HIV and hepatitis C virus infections. The team is now waiting for results from ongoing clinical trials with remdesivir, which are expected by the end of April 2020.

Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) rapid review and acceptance of its investigational new drug (IND) filing, Gilead has initiated two Phase III clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of remdesivir in adults diagnosed with COVID-19.

Gilead said on Thursday that the new clinical studies expand the ongoing research into remdesivir, which includes two clinical trials in China's Hubei province led by the China-Japan Friendship Hospital as well as the recently initiated clinical trial in the United States led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Gilead's primary focus is on rapidly determining the safety and efficacy of remdesivir as a potential treatment for COVID-19, and this complementary array of studies helps to give us a more expansive breadth of data globally on the drug's profile in a short amount of time.

Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences.

Gilead developed remdesivir as a response to the 2014 West African Ebola virus epidemic. The investigational drug is not yet licensed or approved anywhere globally and has not been demonstrated to be safe or effective for any use.

The study published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry was funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Alberta Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Violence in Delhi: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's reply on plea seeking probe under UAPA

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought reply of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking probe under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act to find out those behind the violence in northeast DelhiA bench of Chief Justice D N Patel a...

Normalcy has returned to large extent in northeast Delhi, says Joint Commissioner OP Mishra

Delhi Police Joint Commissioner OP Mishra on Friday said that normalcy to a greater part has been restored in the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi and people are opening their shops today. Joint Commissioner Mishra was patrolling the C...

No special session of Malaysian parliament on Monday to pick PM -speaker

Malaysias parliament will not hold a special session on Monday to decide on the next prime minister, its speaker said, a day after interim premier Mahathir Mohamad said the legislative body would do so. The speaker, Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, ...

Isha Koppikar to star opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh in web series

Actor Isha Koppikar will be paired opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh as the lead protagonist in Prawaal Ramans upcoming web directorial venture Isha will be seen playing the role of an Inspector General on ZEE5s untitled next that will release thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020