250 bottles of cough syrup having poisonous compound seized in

The Meghalaya government has seized 250 bottles of a particular brand of cough syrup containing a poisonous compound that allegedly caused death to nine children in Jammu, state minister A L Hek said on Friday Doctors were asked to ensure that the particular drug containing diethylene glycol is not prescribed to any patient.

"We have made seizures of about 250 bottles of the cough syrup from different establishments," the health minister told PTI A Himachal Pradesh-based pharmaceutical company has supplied the cough syrup to Meghalaya and several other states. Recently, nine children have died after taking the medicine in Jammu, officials said..

