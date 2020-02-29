El Salvador widens entry restrictions over coronavirus fears
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said on Friday that migration authorities will be ordered to deny entry to most travelers arriving from Iran, which has one of the largest outbreaks of the new coronavirus outside China.
Salvadorans and diplomats arriving from the Middle Eastern country will be allowed in but will have to spend 30 days in quarantine, Bukele said on Twitter. "This is a strictly a health measure," he added. "From the heart we hope that the virus will be contained soon or a vaccine will develop."
El Salvador has no reported cases of coronavirus. Earlier this week, Bukele said he would prohibit the entry of people arriving from Italy and South Korea, with the same quarantine conditions imposed on Salvadorans and diplomats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nayib Bukele
- Iran
- El Salvador
- Middle Eastern
- Italy
- South Korea
ALSO READ
UPDATE 6-U.S. accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, assisting Iran
EV Startup Launches India’s Largest EV Charging Station Network of 470 Charging Stations Using Low Cost “Kirana” Charging Stations at London Conference
EV Startup launches India's largest EV charging station network of 470 charging stations using low cost "Kirana" charging stations at London conference
Iranian hackers targeted Western universities - report
Canada's Trudeau demands from Iran independent probe into downed airliner