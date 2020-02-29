Left Menu
Golden Cala's Lensme Creates Positive Tidal Waves in the Saudi Market

Golden Cala the sole owner of Lensme, the contact lenses brand that was founded in 2013 and exploded in popularity through recent years, can now be found in 5000 points of sales. Lensme is tremendously sought after, and the agencies across the Middle East are fighting to score exclusive distribution rights to the brand's products in their regions. Lensme's brand Ambassador is Yasmine Sabry, the prominent Egyptian actress that continuously partners with premium international brands across the world.

Today, Golden Cala Lensme caters natural looking cosmetic and optical contact lenses, that cannot be told apart from the retina's natural color. Lensme continues on dominating the cosmetic, beauty and optical market through sponsoring gargantuan expositions like Dubai's annual Vision X in which it is a platinum sponsor and Beautyworld where it holds the prestigious diamond sponsorship for the consecutive years of 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Lensme is looking forward into 2020 establishing market in India and other Arab countries, management plans to further capitalize on its global acquisition in India. India is a country it is rooting for, since it has lucrative opportunities that its market can offer in near future. The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas being the major reason. The main objective of it is to provide high-quality natural looking eyewear to millions of Indians at affordable prices, and by extending services to the remote corners of India.

Lensme is a brand of firsts, as it's the first contact lens brand to be sold in Saudi Arabian Airlines' Skysales, Fly Nas' and Flyadeal's on-board stores. In addition to that it is one of the first contact lens brands to be sold in almost all of Saudi Arabia's pharmacy chains such as Nahdi, Al-Dawaa and Whites to name a few. Lensme does not only dominate the duty-free stores and pharmacies rather it also prevails in Saudi Arabia's optical stores like Magrabi, Al Duliman and Visionexpress to name a few. Lensme is also available in luxury department stores like Faces and Paris Gallery.

Lensme does not just focus on business, rather it realizes that there is more to life than accumulating sales and revenue, so Lensme strives to be a positive player in society through continuously sponsoring orphans and partnering with charities that help raise orphans and deal with orphan issues.

About Golden Cala

Golden Cala launched in 2014 with a vision to re-create the personal shopping experience of a physical store in an online environment. We are contact lens specialists at our core and offer an evolving range of colored and medical lenses to suit multiple prescriptions.

Our dedicated team are always looking for ways to make your experience more memorable; from our 24/7 in-house customer service to our thoughtfully designed packaging. We are committed to building strong relationships with all our suppliers and are official resellers of all brands. Constantly on the lookout for the latest trends for our customers across the world, we are regularly refreshing our collections.

Our home is Saudi Arabia and Dubai, but our vision being global, we offer express shipping worldwide and are always on hand, night or day, for all our customers. We love hearing your feedback and reviews, your continuous support keeps us motivated and actively evolving at Golden Cala.com. Get in touch with us here: "nofollow" >info@goldencala.com

See clear, look beautiful.

Website - "nofollow" >https://goldencala.com/

