PM Modi distributes assistive aids, devices to senior citizens, differently-abled at camp in Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed Assistive Aids and Devices to senior citizens and differently-abled at a camp in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

  • Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 12:18 IST
  • Created: 29-02-2020 12:18 IST
PM Modi distributes assistive aids, devices to senior citizens, differently-abled at camp in Prayagraj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a distributive camp in Prayagraj on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed Assistive Aids and Devices to senior citizens and differently-abled at a camp in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister was seen interacting with the differently-abled and senior citizens on the occasion.

In the mega camp over 56,000 Assistive Aids and Devices of different types were distributed free of cost to over 26,000 beneficiaries under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana and Divyangjans under the scheme of Assistance to Disabled Persons for aids and appliances (ADIP). The cost of the aids and devices is over 19 crore. The objective is to provide assistance through these aids and devices to the daily living and socio-economic development of the Divyangjan and the senior citizens.

"This is the biggest ever distribution camp being conducted in the country in terms of the number of beneficiaries covered, number of appliances distributed and value of aids and appliances distributed," PMO India tweeted yesterday (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

