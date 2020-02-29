Om Birla launches social campaign to provide nutritional support to Kota women, girls

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday launched a social campaign aimed at providing nutritional support to pregnant women and adolescent girls in his parliamentary constituency here for the next nine months The campaign, called "Suposhit Maa Abhiyan" and aided and funded by public participation and various civil societies, was launched in the presence of Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani.

Addressing a public meeting on the launch of the campaign, Birla said the initiative was aimed at curbing the problem of malnutrition among pregnant women and adolescent girls Before the launch of the campaign, screening of 5,000 pregnant women and adolescent girls was conducted in Kota district's slum areas.

Of them, 1,000 women and girls found suffering from malnutrition, will be provided free nutrition kits every month for next nine months. The programme is funded by public participation and by various organisations Apart from a 17-kg kit, containing various nutritional food items, the women and girls will also be given medical cards detailing their health conditions and entitling them to the monthly check-up of their health.

Appreciating the move, Smriti Irani said it was an exemplary initiative by Birla who has entrusted the society with the responsibility of taking care of the health of women and girl. Kota grains and seeds merchants association, Janani social work and health society of Kota have supported the initiative. Om Birla represents Kota parliamentary constituency.

