Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ecuador confirms its first case of new coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 21:46 IST
Ecuador confirms its first case of new coronavirus

Ecuador has confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in the Andean country, its health minister said on Saturday. The patient is an elderly female Ecuadorean residing in Spain, Catalina Andramuño, the health minister, told reporters. The patient arrived in Ecuador on Feb. 14 on a direct flight from Madrid without showing any symptoms, but soon felt ill and went to a hospital where she was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"The patient is currently in intensive care at one of the hospitals we had designated to attend to coronavirus," Andramuño said, adding that the government was monitoring people who may have come into contact with the patient. Brazil earlier this week confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in Latin America. The virus has infected more than 82,000 people and killed about 2,800, mostly in China, according to the World Health Organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar confirms first coronavirus case

Doha, Feb 29 AFP Qatar has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, state media reported Saturday, after a 36-year-old Qatari man who was evacuated to Doha from Iran tested positive Qatar on Thursday repatriated a number of its citizens fro...

Cycling-Friedrich delivers more gold for Germany's women

Germanys women maintained their searing pace at the track world championships as Lea Friedrich won the 500m time trial on Saturday to give the hosts a third gold medal in Berlin.The 20-year-old, part of the new vanguard of German sprinters,...

Greece pushes back migrants after Turkish border 'onslaught'

Greek police fired teargas to push back hundreds of stone-throwing migrants trying to cross over the border from Turkey on Saturday, as a crisis over Syria shifted onto the European Unions doorstep.Greece, which has tense relations with Tur...

IFAB approves concussion substitute trial for football

Belfast, Feb 29 AFP World footballs rule-making body has given the go-ahead to trials for concussion substitutes which could take place at this years Olympic Games in Tokyo The International Football Association Board, at its annual general...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020