Woman quarantined in Indore for suspected Covid infection

  • Indore
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 21:42 IST
  • Created: 01-03-2020 21:42 IST
A 27-year-old woman was quarantined in hospital here in Madhya Pradesh for suspected exposure to the novel Coronavirus on Saturday after she returned from Italy, an official said on Sunday The woman, who hails from Indore but currently studying in Italy, came into contact with a patient affected by the deadly virus at a social gathering in that party, he said.

"The woman was admitted to the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar Hospital (MYH) on Saturday evening after she showed symptoms of cold. She has been kept under medical supervision in a separate ward of the hospital for 14 days," said Dr Santosh Sisodia, District In-charge of Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) Her blood and swab samples have been sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology, he said.

"Her condition is stable right now," he added.

