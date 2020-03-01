Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump aides defend US coronavirus response

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 22:37 IST
Trump aides defend US coronavirus response

Washington, Mar 1 (AFP) Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday defended the US administration's handling of the coronavirus epidemic after the first confirmed death on American soil and rising criticism of the state of US preparedness Pence and Health Secretary Alex Azar made the rounds of Sunday talk shows with the message that risks from the disease remain low for most Americans, while promising to make up for testing shortfalls.

"We could have more sad news, but the American people should know the risk to the average American remains low," Pence said on CNN's "State of the Union." The assurances came a day after officials confirmed that a man in his 50s, with no known contact with persons infected abroad, had died in the northwestern state of Washington after becoming infected with the virus Azar told "Fox News Sunday" the man was in a hospital to which a nursing home, hit by a coronavirus outbreak, had sent patients.

"So right now there's a large investigation going on in the nursing home, the hospital, contact tracing to try to determine where that disease was introduced and how it might have spread," he said The United States has had 69 confirmed coronavirus cases in all, including 46 patients who were repatriated from virus hotspots in Asia and quarantined for 14 days on their return.

Twenty-three other people have been infected in the United States, a man in Chicago being the latest confirmed US case, according to Azar The spread of the virus through communities would be an ominous development that would almost certainly intensify the epidemic in the United States.

US health authorities have been slow to distribute coronavirus testing kits, however, making the dimensions of the problem uncertain "It's a very fair question, and it's one of the first issues that governors I spoke to raised with me," Pence said when asked on CNN why the US was so far behind other countries in producing testing kits.

He said more than 15,000 testing kits were released over the weekend, the federal Food and Drug Administration has approved a testing regime, and the government was working with a commercial provider to produce an additional 50,000 kits President Donald Trump put Pence in charge of the US response last week, amid rising complaints that the administration had been slow to prepare for the virus's spread.

Trump himself had been criticized for seeming to low-ball the risk, even as experts from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of a looming health emergency Pence defended the administration's response, crediting Trump with acting quickly to establish quarantines for Americans brought back from China and Japan.

"The coronavirus remains low -- and that is largely owing to the decision the president made, the energetic efforts of CDC and local health officials, and we'll continue to lean in that in a hopeful way," the vice president said. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Nigeria moves coronavirus patient for better health care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

New virus: Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead

Beijing, Mar 1 AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 88,000 people globally and caused 3,000 deathsThe World Health Organisation WHO has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the cor...

Gujarat man and woman elope for second time

A middle-aged couple from Gujarat has eloped once again, just over a month after they had returned to their respective homes, their family sources said on Sunday The couple--Himmat Pandav 46, who hails from Surat and Shobhna Raval 43 of Nav...

DMK announces candidates for RS polls

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK on Sunday announced the candidates for Rajya Sabha, which include party strongman Tiruchi Siva being renominated for the March 26 polls Anthiyur Selvaraj and N R Elango are the other two candidates to conte...

Tough talks ahead as Afghan president objects to Taliban prisoner swap

Eds Updating with fresh inputs Kabul, Mar 1 AFP Afghanistans weakened government protested on Sunday a key component of a deal between the US and the Taliban, setting the scene for fractious talks when Kabul and the insurgents meet to str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020