Left Menu
Development News Edition

Multiple antibiotics course may up risk of hospital admissions: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 14:44 IST
Multiple antibiotics course may up risk of hospital admissions: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Taking numerous courses of antibiotics may cause more serious infections, leading to a higher risk of hospital admissions, according to a study The study, published in the journal BMC Medicine, is based on the data of two million patients in England and Wales.

Patients who have had nine or more antibiotic prescriptions for common infections in the previous three years were 2.26 times more likely to go to hospital with another infection in three or more months, according to the researchers from the University of Manchester in the UK The patient records, from 2000 to 2016, covered common infections such as upper respiratory tract, urinary tract, ear, and chest infections, and excluded long term conditions such as cystic fibrosis and chronic lung disease.

It not clear why hospital admissions are linked to higher prescriptions, the team said, adding more research is needed to show what or if any biological factors exist The risks of going to the hospital with another infection were related to the number of the antibiotic prescriptions in the previous three years, according to the researchers.

A course is defined by the team as being given over a period of one or two weeks "GPs care about their patients, and over recent years have worked hard to reduce the prescribing of antibiotics," said Professor Tjeerd van Staa from the University of Manchester.

"But it is clear GPs do not have the tools to prescribe antibiotics effectively for common infections, especially when patients already have previously used antibiotics," said van Staa Researchers said doctors may prescribe numerous courses of antibiotics over several years, which according to the study increases the risk of a more serious infection.

"That in turn, we show, is linked to hospital admissions," van Staa said "We don't know why this is, but overuse of antibiotics might kill the good bacteria in the gut (microbiota) and make us more susceptible to infections, for example," he added.

Prescribing antibiotics for a common infection, even though it's not certain whether it's viral or bacterial, might be easier when there is little time, the researchers noted "GPs often have little time to get to grips with the detail of a patient's history," said Francine Jury, also from The University of Manchester.

"But what makes it even more difficult is that little official guidance exists for patients who already in the recent past had several courses of antibiotics for common infections," Jury said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

First batch Nepali judicial officers start 7-day training at National Law University, Jodhpur

The first batch of 30 judicial officers from the Supreme Court of Nepal started a seven-day training program on Case Management and Court Management at the National Law University here on Monday. This is a tailor-made course specially desig...

Nirbhaya case: MHA receives mercy petition of death row convict Pawan Gupta

The Union Home Ministry has received the mercy petition of Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the four men facing the gallows in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, officials said on Monday The ministry will forward the petition to Preside...

Two cases of COVID-19 reported in India- from Delhi and Telangana

Two cases of COVID-19 were reported from India on Monday, one each from the national capital and Telangana. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored, the ministry of health and family welfare said.The person from Delhi has a...

10th Aegis Graham Bell Awards for Innovation Announces its Winners and Finalists in New Delhi

Chief Guest Shri. Nitin GadkariMinister for Road Transport Highways Ministry of&#160;Shipping&#160;and&#160;Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises&#160;MSME,&#160;Government of IndiaGuest of Honor Shri. Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020