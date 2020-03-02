Man with coronavirus symptoms admitted to Jaipur hospital

A man showing symptoms of coronavirus has been kept under observation at the Jaipur's SMS Hospital, an official said

Whether he has been infected with the virus is yet to be confirmed. Blood samples have been sent for testing to the SMS medical college laboratory, a state Health Department spokesperson said. So far, no confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported from the state.

