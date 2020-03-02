Two patients die of coronavirus in northern France - Le Parisien
Two patients died of coronavirus in Northern France, putting the death toll in the country to four, Le Parisien newspaper said on Monday, citing sources, as well as the mayor of city of Compiegne.
The French Health Ministry did not return calls for comment.
