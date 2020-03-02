Sweden suspends flights to and from Iran due to coronavirus outbreak

Sweden's Transport Agency said on Monday it had temporarily suspended IranAir from conducting flights to and from Sweden due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. "It means that direct flights between Sweden and Iran will be stopped," the Agency said.

Earlier on Monday, the Public Health Agency had called on the agency to suspend IranAir's license saying authorities in there did not have the situation regarding the coronavirus under control. Iran had more than 1,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of March 2 and 66 people have died.

