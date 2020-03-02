Qatar health ministry reports four new cases of coronavirus infection

Qatar's health ministry said on Monday that medical tests had revealed four new cases of coronavirus infection in the country, state news agency QNA said in a tweet. Two Qatari citizens, and two domestic workers who were accompanying them in travel, were diagnosed with COVID-19, the ministry was quoted as saying.

They were among a group of citizens who were evacuated by the government on a private plane from Iran on Feb. 27, the ministry said. The majority of infections in other Gulf countries have been linked to visits to Iran or involve people who have come into contact with people who had been there. The only deaths reported so far in the region have been in Iran.

