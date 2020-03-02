Left Menu
Telangana govt on high alert after one positive case of COVID-19, says Health Minister

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday said that the state government is on high alert since the confirmation of one coronavirus positive case here.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender speaking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday said that the state government is on high alert since the confirmation of one coronavirus positive case here. "We have conducted meetings with Department officials and are taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The state government is alert on this issue," Rajender told reporters.

He also said, "People suffering from severe fever and a severe cough must approach their nearby hospital. Three state-run hospitals with isolation wards with 40 beds each have been set up." The Health Minister said, "The person, 24-years-old, who has been tested positive had come in contact with some Honk Kong citizens while he was in Dubai on February 17. He reached Bangalore on February 20 and from there he came to Hyderabad by bus on February 22. He was first admitted to Apollo hospital after he had flu symptoms. After four days of receiving treatment, he was shifted to a state-government hospital where he was diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Regarding the people he came in contact with during the whole period, he said, "The people and patients who came in contact with him are being tracked." The situation had occurred as Dubai was not among the list of 10 countries at risk of importing coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

