Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan are greatest virus concern -WHO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 00:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 00:16 IST
South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan are greatest virus concern -WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that its greatest coronavirus concerns were South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan, but that it was still possible for all countries to contain the virus. In the previous 24 hours, almost nine times as many coronavirus cases were reported outside China as inside, but WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the spread could be halted with the right public health measures.

"We are in uncharted territory - we have never seen before a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission but at same time which can also be contained with the right measures," Tedros told a news conference in Geneva. "If this was an influenza epidemic, we would have expected to see widespread community transmission across the globe by now and efforts to slow it down or contain it would not be feasible.

"But containment of COVID is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries." The number of COVID-19 cases in China continues to decline and on Sunday it reported 206 new infections, the lowest since Jan. 22, he said. In all, China has reported some 80,000 since the outbreak began.

Of the 8,739 cases reported by 61 countries outside China, 81% are in just four countries, he said. Among the other 57 affected countries, 38 have reported 10 cases or fewer, 19 have reported only one case, and "a good number have already contained the virus" and reported no cases in the last two weeks, Tedros added.

Dr. Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, said: "There is a very small number of countries in which we have demonstrated and established community transmission .... "At the very minimum, containment is allowing us to significantly slow down the spread of virus, thereby giving an opportunity for health systems to prepare, for PPE (personal protective equipment) to be made available, for training to take place, for laboratories to get reagents, for laboratory technicians to be trained."

A WHO team arrived in Iran on Monday to support authorities and deliver supplies including 100,000 diagnostic tests and protective gear for 15,000 health workers, the agency said. Tedros, referring to moves to allow supplies to enter Iran despite sanctions over its nuclear programme, said: "I would like to commend actually the statement from the United States in support of Iran.

"I think we have a common enemy now. And using health, and especially fighting this virus, as a bridge for peace is very, very important." (Reporting and writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

River boat wreck leaves 13 dead in Brazil's northern Amapa state

Thirteen people are confirmed dead and another 28 are thought to be missing after a river boat sank in the northern Brazilian state of Amapa, the state government said on Monday. Another 46 people were rescued after the sinking of the vesse...

Russian constitution must define marriage as heterosexual, Putin says

President Vladimir Putin has proposed amending the Russian constitution to spell out that marriage means a union between a man and a woman and nothing else, a senior politician was cited as saying on Monday by the RIA news agency.Putin, who...

U.S. military labs working to develop coronavirus vaccine

U.S. government military laboratories are working to develop a vaccine for the fast-spreading coronavirus, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday.The military labs are in fact working very consistently, not only on that va...

Italy Feb budget deficit falls steeply year-on-year

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 1.6 billion euros in February, down steeply compared to a 9.765 billion euro deficit in the same month of 2019, due to an increase in tax revenues, the Treasury said on Monday. The first two mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020