Left Menu
Development News Edition

Concerts, sports events in UAE cancelled, postponed as virus spreads in Gulf

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abu Dhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 12:51 IST
Concerts, sports events in UAE cancelled, postponed as virus spreads in Gulf
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Major concerts and events in the United Arab Emirates, and air transit center as well as a tourism and business hub, have been canceled or postponed as the coronavirus spreads in the Gulf. There have been at least 1,641 cases of the virus in the Gulf region, mostly in Iran where 66 people have died. Cases have also been reported in other Middle East nations.

The March 5-6 electronic music Ultra festival at Abu Dhabi's 25,000-capacity Du arena and the March 21 K-pop concert Music Bank at Dubai's 17,000-capacity Coca Cola Arena have been canceled. Organizers of Ultra, where electronic group Major Lazer and DJ Afrojack were to perform, cited travel restrictions imposed by some countries and airlines in the wake of the rapidly-spreading virus.

South Korea's national broadcaster KBS and crowdfunding platform Makestar, organizers of the K-pop concert, said Music Bank was canceled because of the spread of the epidemic in South Korea and elsewhere. The UAE, which has reported 21 cases, regularly hosts major conferences, concerts and sporting events, a significant draw-card for foreign visitors.

The UAE central bank will reassess its forecast for economic growth in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Tuesday. A women's forum and yoga festival in Abu Dhabi and a carnival in Dubai for the Hindu Holi festival, all in March, have also been canceled or rescheduled.

Meanwhile, American rapper and producer Russ said his March 27 concert in Dubai will now take place in November because of the virus. "I know, wild lol (laugh out loud) but outta my control," he said on Twitter.

Dubai has postponed its March boat show until November and Abu Dhabi postponed the ITU World Triathlon event this month, after earlier canceling a cycling tournament where two elite participants were diagnosed with the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Rebound rumbles on as G7 send support signal

Global stocks and commodity markets extended a tentative recovery from their coronavirus slump on Tuesday, as global policymakers signalled a united front to address the economic fallout from the spreading outbreak. Europes main bourses cli...

SC dismisses plea against Allahabad HC order granting bail to Chinmyanand in rape case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed against the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand in a case pertaining to the alleged rape of a law student in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The b...

Australia's newswire AAP announces closure

After 85 years of service, Australias national newswire Australian Associated Press AAP on Tuesday announced its closure, citing increasing free online content making the business unviable. The newswire will draw the curtains at the end of ...

Nepalese judicial officers commence special training on court management in India

A group of 30 judicial officers from Nepal have commenced a 7-day specialised training in India to enhance their capacity of effectively dealing with the issues of case and court management and use of Information Technology in administratio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020