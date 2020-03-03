Left Menu
Germany reports 31 new coronavirus infections

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 14:45 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose to 188 on Tuesday, up from 157 on Monday afternoon, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said.

Thirteen of Germany's 16 federal states have now reported cases of the novel coronavirus, with the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia being most affected, according to the RKI.

Germany has not reported a fatal case of the virus, which emerged in the Chinese metropolis Wuhan late last year and is quickly spreading around the world.

