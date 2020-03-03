Left Menu
Development News Edition

Concerts, sports events in UAE cancelled, postponed as virus spreads in Gulf

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:26 IST
Concerts, sports events in UAE cancelled, postponed as virus spreads in Gulf

Major concerts and events in the United Arab Emirates, an air transit centre as well as a tourism and business hub, have been cancelled or postponed as the coronavirus spreads in the Gulf.

There have been at least 1,641 cases of the virus in the Gulf region, mostly in Iran where 66 people have died. Cases have also been reported in other Middle East nations. The March 5-6 electronic music Ultra festival at Abu Dhabi's 25,000-capacity Du arena and the March 21 K-pop concert Music Bank at Dubai's 17,000-capacity Coca Cola Arena have been cancelled.

Organisers of Ultra, where electronic group Major Lazer and DJ Afrojack were to perform, cited travel restrictions imposed by some countries and airlines due to the rapidly-spreading virus. South Korea's national broadcaster KBS and crowdfunding platform Makestar, organisers of the K-pop concert, said Music Bank was cancelled because of the spread of the epidemic in South Korea and elsewhere.

Dubai's flagship international art fair "Art Dubai", which was scheduled to be held from March 25-28, has also been postponed, organisers said. The UAE, which has reported 21 cases of coronavirus, regularly hosts major conferences, concerts and sporting events, a significant draw-card for foreign visitors.

The UAE central bank will reassess its forecast for economic growth in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Tuesday. A women's forum and yoga festival in Abu Dhabi and a carnival in Dubai for the Hindu holi festival, all in March, have also been cancelled or rescheduled.

Meanwhile, American rapper and producer Russ said his March 27 concert in Dubai will now take place in November because of the virus. "I know, wild lol (laugh out loud) but outta my control," he said on Twitter.

Dubai has postponed its March boat show until November and Abu Dhabi postponed the ITU World Triathlon event this month, after earlier cancelling a cycling event in which two riders were diagnosed with the virus. Elsewhere in the Gulf, Qatar has cancelled a defence exhibition and Bahrain has postponed two oil and gas conferences that had been scheduled to take place this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Awaiting surgery in Singapore hospital, will be back soon: Amar Singh refuting reports of death

Scotching rumours of his death, former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has posted a video titled Tiger Zinda Hai on Twitter, saying he is awaiting surgery in a Singapore hospital and would be back soon. He said though many of his well wis...

LS adjourned for the day as oppn demands discussion on Delhi violence

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second day on Tuesday as BJP and opposition members tried to shove each other amid unrelenting demands for an immediate discussion on the Delhi violence. After Speaker Om Birla said the discussio...

Renault's Alpine goes further upmarket as it looks beyond France

Renaults Alpine brand will launch a more luxurious version of its sleek A110 sports car as it looks to branch out from its core French market and consolidates a jump in sales last year, its chief executive said. The Renault group, which als...

COVID-19 is a new infection, but there is no need to panic: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

COVID-19 is a new infection, but there is no need to panic Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020