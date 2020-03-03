Japan confirms six new coronavirus infections in Nagoya, Kyoto - Kyodo
Japan on Tuesday confirmed six new coronavirus infections in Nagoya in central Japan, and Kyoto further west, Kyodo newswire reported.
Five of those are men and women in Nagoya, who in their sixties and eighties, with the new case in Kyoto is a woman in her fifties who had visited a music venue in Osaka that has been the source of several infections, Kyodo said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
