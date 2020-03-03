Left Menu
Development News Edition

Concerts, sports events cancelled in Gulf as virus spreads

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:18 IST
Concerts, sports events cancelled in Gulf as virus spreads
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Major concerts and sporting events in Gulf Arab states have been canceled or postponed, and Saudi Arabia stepped up health screening measures as the coronavirus spreads in the region.

There have been at least 2,476 cases of the virus in the Gulf region, mostly in Iran where 77 people have died. Cases have also been reported in other Middle East nations. In the United Arab Emirates, a tourism and business hub, this month's electronic music Ultra festival at Abu Dhabi's 25,000-capacity Du arena and K-pop concert Music Bank at Dubai's 17,000-capacity Coca Cola Arena have been cancelled.

Electronic group Major Lazer, whose members include renowned DJ Diplo, and DJ Afrojack were scheduled to perform at Ultra. Ultra organizers cited travel restrictions imposed by some countries and airlines due to the rapidly-spreading virus in its reasoning for canceling the two-day festival.

Music Bank organisers cited the spread of the epidemic in South Korea, which is the highest outside China, and elsewhere. Conferences, concerts and sporting events are a major draw-card for foreign visitors to the UAE, which has reported 21 cases of coronavirus.

Dubai's flagship international art fair "Art Dubai", scheduled for this month, has been postponed. A women's forum in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi was postponed while a yoga festival in Abu Dhabi and a Hindu Holi festival in Dubai were canceled. The opening round of the 2020 World Triathlon Series scheduled in Abu Dhabi this weekend has been postponed.

American rapper and producer Russ will now perform in Dubai in November instead of March because of the virus. "I know, wild lol (laugh out loud) but outta my control," he said on Twitter.

Qatar has canceled a defense exhibition and Bahrain postponed two oil and gas conferences from this month to the second half of the year. Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry said on Tuesday that people entering the kingdom by land, including via the causeway linking the country with Bahrain, were being screened.

Kuwait postponed the GCC Games, a regional multi-sport tournament, from April to December. It also closed its zoo and the Health Ministry instructed cafes to stop serving the shisha water pipe, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-IOC confident of Tokyo Games success despite coronavirus

The International Olympic Committee IOCs president and executive board gave further strong backing on Tuesday to this summers Tokyo Olympics, with no talk of a postponement or move due to the coronavirus outbreak.We are preparing for a succ...

Xiaomi to hold online-only event for Redmi Note 9 launch in India

Xiaomi announced today that it would not hold any product launch event on-ground throughout March in India, owing to the rising concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak. The announcement comes ahead of the Redmi launch event which was ...

SA people continue to rise above often difficult circumstances

While the South African economy has over the last couple of years taken a beating, her people continue to rise above often difficult circumstances.Fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product GDP figures this week showed a decline of 1.4 in the f...

Delhi violence: AMU medical college doctors to donate Rs 25 lakh

The Resident Doctors Association RDA of the medical college in Aligarh Muslim University has decided to donate Rs 25 lakh for victims of the communal violence in Delhi. Junior doctors and senior resident doctors of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020