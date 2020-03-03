Left Menu
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Sweden rise to 24 from 15

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sweden has nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total to 24, the country's Public Health Agency said. In the majority of confirmed cases in Sweden, the infection can be traced to Italy, Swedish radio reported.

On Monday, the health authority raised its assessment of the risk of a widespread outbreak in Sweden to "moderate" from "low", and the risk of imported cases and of Swedish citizens being infected abroad to "very high" from "high". Swedish-Danish airline SAS on Tuesday suspended flights to the north of Italy, Europe's worst-affected country, after saying demand had slumped to the region.

Sweden reported its first confirmed case on Jan. 31.

